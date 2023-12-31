In rare apology, Israeli minister says she ‘sinned’ for her role in reforms that tore country apart

JERUSALEM (AP) — A member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political party has offered one of the party’s first public apologies for the internal strife that preceded Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. Knesset member Galit Distel Atbaryan gave a searingly personal mea culpa in an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 on Sunday. She said: “I’m here sitting and telling you, the democratic, secular public: I sinned against you, I caused pain for you, I caused you to fear for your lives here, and I am sorry for this.” Distel Atbaryan added she was also taking responsibility for her role in the massive protests and civil discord that erupted after Netanyahu’s right-wing government attempted to implement a far-reaching overhaul of the judicial system.

