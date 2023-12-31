Xi says China will ‘surely be reunified’ with self-ruled Taiwan in New Year’s address

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping says China would “surely be reunified” with Taiwan during his televised New Year’s address, renewing Beijing’s threats to take over the self-ruled island, which it considers its own. China has described Taiwan’s Jan. 13 presidential and parliamentary elections as a choice between war and peace. Taiwan split from China amid civil war in 1949, but Beijing continues to regard the island as Chinese territory. Beijing considers the presidential front-runner, William Lai, who currently serves as vice president from the ruling Democratic People’s Party, a “separatist” and has accused him and Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen of trying to provoke a Chinese attack on the island.

