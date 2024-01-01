2 men arrested in connection with Ugandan Olympic runner’s killing in Kenya, police say
By TOM ODULA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police say two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of Ugandan Oympic runner Benjamin Kiplagat, who was found fatally stabbed in a car in Kenya on New Year’s Eve. A police official says a knife suspected to have been used in the killing of the 34-year-old Kiplagat was found on one of the suspects. The official says the motive for the killing appears to have been robbery because money and a cell phone had been taken from Kiplagat. Kiplagat was found dead in his brother’s car on Sunday on the outskirts of Eldoret, a high-altitude town in western Kenya renowned as a training base for elite athletes.