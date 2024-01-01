Bangladesh court sentences Nobel laureate Yunus to 6 months in jail. He denies violating labor laws

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A labor court in Bangladesh’s capital has sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus to six months in jail for violating the country’s labor laws. Yunus, who pioneered the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, was present in court and was granted bail. The court gave Yunus 30 days to appeal the verdict and sentence. Grameen Telecom, which Yunus founded as a non-profit organization, is at the center of the case. Sheikh Merina Sultana, head of the Third Labor Court of Dhaka, said Yunus’ company violated Bangladeshi labor laws. She said at least 67 Grameen Telecom workers were supposed to be made permanent employees but were not, and a “welfare fund” to support the staff was never formed.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.