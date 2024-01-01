Chad appoints a former opposition leader as prime minister of transitional government

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s transitional government has appointed a former opposition leader who recently returned from exile as its new prime minister. Succes Masra will serve as the country’s prime minister through the transition to civilian rule, Chad’s new secretary-general of the presidency said Monday on state television. Masra is president of The Transformers party and fled Chad in October 2022. The country’s military government at the time suspended his party and six others in a clampdown on protests against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby’s decision to extend his time in power by two more years. An agreement between the government and Masra’s party two months ago allowed him and other exiled opposition figures to return to Chad.

