Federal appeals court temporarily delays new state-run court in Mississippi’s majority-Black capital

JACKSON, MISS. (AP) — A federal appeals court has temporarily delayed Mississippi officials from creating a state-run court in part of the majority-Black capital city of Jackson. The ruling came just before a federal district court judge dismissed requests to block the new court. The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary administrative stay on Sunday. The court was created by the majority-white and Republican-controlled Mississippi Legislature. Jackson is governed by Democrats. Attorneys for NAACP sued on behalf of several Jackson residents, saying the new court undermines democracy. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves and legislators who support the new court say it is part of an effort to control crime in Jackson.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

