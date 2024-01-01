Kimberly Palmer: Overspent in December? Here’s how to battle the January blues

January often means facing down any overspending from the previous month, which can be a downer. But financial experts say it’s possible to neutralize some of that strain and battle the blues by focusing on steps such as creating or updating a budget and prioritizing paying off high-interest debt. Tracking your bills carefully to avoid late payments and rebuilding savings when possible also helps. Finally, knowing your rights when it comes to refunds, and seeking support from professionals and friends can also help make it easier to handle January’s tasks.

