Marsha Warfield, bailiff Roz Russell on ‘Night Court,’ returns to the show that has a ‘big heart’

NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of the hit reboot of “Night Court” got a happy surprise when an old face popped up in the season one finale. Salty bailiff Roz Russell from the original show, which ran from 1984 to 1992, returned. Comedian Marsha Warfield plays Roz and says she was delighted to rejoin the show, even if only for a few episodes. Season two begins Tuesday with Warfield’s Roz in jail and having a lot of explaining to do. The comedian says the original show and the reboot have done so well because they have “the heart of a puppy.”

