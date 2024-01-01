NJ mayor says buses of migrants bound for NY are being dropped off at NJ train stations
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey mayor says buses of migrants bound for New York City have been stopping at the town’s train station in an apparent effort to evade New York’s efforts to regulate migrant arrivals. Secaucus Mayor Michael Gonnelli said Sunday that four buses are believed to have arrived starting Saturday at Secaucus Junction and dropped off migrants who then took trains into New York City. He called it a “loophole” around the order by New York Mayor Eric Adams. A message posted on a Jersey City social media account said about 10 buses from Texas and one from Louisiana had arrived at various transit stations throughout the state.