Peter Magubane, a South African photographer who captured 40 years of apartheid, dies at age 91

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Peter Magubane, a fearless photographer who captured the violence and horror of South Africa’s brutal apartheid era of racial oppression, and was entrusted with documenting Nelson Mandela’s first years of freedom after his release from prison, has died. He was 91. The South African National Editors’ Forum said it had been informed by Magubane’s family that he died on Monday. The editors’ forum called him a “legendary photojournalist.” Magubane photographed nearly 40 years of apartheid South Africa, including the 1960 Sharpeville massacre, the trial of Mandela and others in 1964, and the Soweto uprising of 1976. He was Mandela’s official photographer from 1990-1994.

