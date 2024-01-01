Police say Berlin marks New Year’s Eve with less violence than a year ago despite detention of 390

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Berlin say that New Year’s Eve celebrations in the German capital were more peaceful compared to last year despite the temporary detention of 390 people and 54 police officers being injured. Police said Monday many were detained for violating the Weapons and Explosives Act, either using illegal firecrackers or firing them off at officers or other people. Some 4,500 officers patrolled the city at night to prevent a repeat of the 2022 New Year’s Eve riots. It was the strongest police presence Berlin witnessed in decades. On Sunday night, police banned the use of traditional firecrackers across the city. Both the city’s mayor and Germany’s interior minister had vowed a zero-tolerance strategy toward rioters.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.