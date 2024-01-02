After 180 years, a small daily newspaper in the US Virgin Islands says it is closing

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A small daily newspaper in the U.S. Virgin Islands whose owner credited past generations of literate slaves for its survival is closing after 180 years in print. The St. Croix Avis published its first edition in 1844. The owner says the newspaper can no longer compete with social media and digital newspaper subscription services. It isn’t immediately clear when the paper will stop publishing, although the owner says the company will soon exhaust its final shipment of newsprint. St. Croix is home to some 41,000 people.

