Brother of powerful Colombian senator pleads guilty in New York to narcotics smuggling charge

New York (AP) — The brother of a powerful leftist senator in Colombia has pleaded guilty to federal narcotics charges. Álvaro Córdoba entered the plea Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. Prosecutors say he was arrested during a sting in which he offered to introduce U.S. drug informants to dissident guerrillas who could help smuggle huge quantities of cocaine to New York. The 64-year-old brother of Sen. Piedad Córdoba was arrested in 2022 and extradited to the U.S. Sen. Córdoba is a harsh U.S. critic who helped elect President Gustavo Petro. Petro has recently lambasted the U.S.-led war on drugs.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

