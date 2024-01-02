Cathedral City investigating suspicious fires

At around 3:30 AM on January 2, four fires were reported in Cathedral City. The fires burned in close proximity.

At the Sunshine Cafe there was a dumpster, brush, and fence fire.

On Highway 111 at the Quick Quack Car Wash there was 25x50 foot brush fire.

On Bankside Drive there was a dumpster and pallet fire burning.

Additionally, two buildings at an old recycling plant sustained damage from fires.

There was an alarm pulled at an apartment complex.

The Cathedral City Fire Department has extinguished these fires, but required assistance from the Palm Springs Fire Department.

“The assumption is that somebody was actively lighting these fires,” said Craig Sanborne, the Battalion Chief for the Cathedral City Fire Department. “When you have fires in abandoned areas, in open brush, in dumpsters all in a close proximity, it’s pretty clear that these were lit by an individual. We haven’t done an investigation yet so we don’t have any further information.”

The Cathedral City Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

If anyone has information, call the non-emergency 9-1-1 line.