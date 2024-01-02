Donald Trump is expected to appeal the Colorado and Maine rulings banning him from primary ballots

DENVER (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to appeal rulings from Colorado and Maine that he is no longer eligible for the presidency. It would set up a high-stakes showdown over a 155-year-old addition to the Constitution that bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.” The appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court ruling would go to the U.S. Supreme Court, while the appeal to the ruling by Maine’s Democratic secretary of state would go to that state’s Superior Court. It would mark the first time the nation’s highest court could rule on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. It was added to the Constitution after the Civil War to prevent Confederates from returning to their former government posts.

