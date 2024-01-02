Lawsuit aims to keep Pennsylvania congressman off ballot over Constitution’s insurrection clause

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A liberal activist wants a Pennsylvania court to bar U.S. Rep. Scott Perry from the state’s primary ballot, arguing that Perry engaged in insurrectionist activity and cannot appear on the state’s ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause. The seven-page lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court. The lawsuit by activist Gene Stilp, in part, cites Perry’s role in trying to use the Department of Justice to help Trump stall the certification of the election. Perry is the only sitting member of Congress whose cellphone was seized by the FBI in its 2020 election investigation. Similar challenges in 2022 failed to block several other members of Congress.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.