North Carolina presidential primary candidates have been finalized; a Trump challenge is on appeal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s election board has finalized the candidates for the state’s March 5 presidential primaries. The unanimous decision Tuesday by the State Board of Elections means President Joe Biden is the lone Democrat for the job on the ballots and Republican Donald Trump among the GOP competitors. The five-member State Board of Elections chose to stick with the candidate lists provided by the Democratic, Republican and Libertarian parties last month. The board had given initial approval to those names two weeks ago while rejecting a challenge to Trump’s candidacy by a voter. That voter has appealed the decision to Wake County court.

