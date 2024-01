The Palm Springs Surf Club opened on January 1, 2024.

The water park was formerly a Wet n' Wild, and has been under construction and renovations for over 3 years.

The property has a massive wave pool, a lazy river, water slides, and two restaurants.

The surf club offers private surf lessons, and group surf sessions.

Entry is $25 a person, that does not include access to the surf pool.

To book a surf session, go to https://palmspringssurfclub.com