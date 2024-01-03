A jet’s carbon-composite fiber fuselage burned on a Tokyo runway. Is the material safe?

The runway fire in Tokyo is providing a key test of the safety of carbon-composite material on planes. Composite materials reinforced with carbon fibers make planes lighter, which helps them save fuel — a major cost consideration for airlines. But safety experts say there has always been concern about composite materials because if they catch fire the fumes are toxic. Another concern is the amount of time it can take to put out a fire involving composites.

