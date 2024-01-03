A look at killings of militant leaders believed targeted by Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hamas and Hezbollah have accused Israel of carrying out an airstrike that killed a top Hamas leader in Beirut. While Israel has not claimed responsibility, Tuesday’s airstrike had the hallmarks of an Israeli attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have repeatedly threatened to kill Hamas leaders following the group’s deadly Oct. 7 cross-border attack that sparked the war in Gaza. Israel also has a long history of assassinating its enemies. One recent drone attack in Damascus that Iran blamed on Israel killed Seyed Razi Mousavi, a longtime adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.