California Highway Patrol investigating a crash in Oasis injuring multiple people

Published 8:51 AM

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a tractor-trailer that injured several people.

The incident happened just before 10 last night on Highway 86 near Avenue 86.

CHP says the tractor-trailer was making a left turn onto Highway 86 from Avenue 84, then the trailer detached from the tractor and was partially blocking the number one lane.

The second vehicle was traveling northbound with 3 passengers when it collided with the trailer and caused the car to lose control.

Two passengers were seriously injured and the third received moderate injuries.

Calfire reported one person was airlifted to a hospital.

We do not know the current condition of the victims.

Clarissa Ayala

