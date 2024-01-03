EU targets world’s biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on the world’s biggest diamond mining company and its chief executive officer as part of what it says is its “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine in the war against Russia. Wednesday’s move targeted Alrosa, which accounts for about 90% of Russia’s diamond production, and CEO Pavel Marinychev. EU headquarters said the company “constitutes an important part of an economic sector that is providing substantial revenue” to Moscow. It means Alrosa’s assets in Europe will be frozen and EU citizens and companies will be barred from making funds available to the company. Marinychev also faces a travel ban in Europe.

