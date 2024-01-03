Extreme cold grips Nordic countries, Russia as floods hit western Europe
By JAN M. OLSEN
Associated Press
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Temperatures have fallen below minus 40 degrees Celsius in the Nordic region for a second day in a row, with the coldest January temperature recorded in Swedish Lapland in 25 years. The weather -– cold with snow and gale-force winds — has disrupted transportation throughout the Nordic region, with several bridges closed and some train and ferry services suspended. In stark contrast, mild temperatures, strong winds and heavy rain further south in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.