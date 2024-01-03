First measurable snowfall blankets Idyllwild: Things to keep in mind if you plan to visit

Idyllwild saw its first measurable snowfall of year early Wednesday morning, which could draw some locals to the mountains. An overnight storm brought freezing temperatures and precipitation to the area. Snow began to fall around 9:00 a.m., and continued up until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. The Idyllwild Station reporting around 0.51 inches of snow.

If you plan on heading up to the area to check out the snow, you'll pass several signs along the road reminding drivers to put chains on their tires. Authorities advise travelers to be use caution when driving through the area, and also recommend you not park along the side of the road to play in the snow. It's also important to keep in mind that you cannot park along the shoulder if snowplows need to come through because your car will get towed.

When coming to the area to have a snow day, make sure you are respectful of both the locals and nature, and remember to pick up after yourself. If you bring snow gear to the mountains, like sleds, gloves, or shovels, don't forget to bring them back home with you.

Also, spend some time visiting local businesses. There are several shops, stores, and cafes in Idyllwild that would love to have support.

The precipitation isn't over just yet. A wintery mix is possible after 4:00 p.m. and could continue late into tonight. Expect the heaviest precipitation between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. with moderate snowfall. Forecasts predict another 0.20 inches of total snow accumulation and 0.05 liquid precipitation over the next 24 hours.