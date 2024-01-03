Fitness coaches share tips to help you stick with your 2024 fitness goals

The New Year signifies a fresh start for many folks.

According Forbes Health, 37 percent of Americans had a goal or resolution in mind heading into 2023. Yet most average resolutions last a little more than three months.

Improving ones health remains one of the most popular goals year after year.

Forbes Health poll also found that 48 percent of people say improving fitness is a top priority in 2024. Followed by improving one's 'finances' and 'mental health.'

We stopped by Innovative Athletics in Palm Desert to hear from coaches that train clients ranging from elite athletes to folks just wanting to reintroduce themselves to working out.

Here are some of the tips shared by Innovative Athletics owner, Benjamin Hernandez and Boxing Coach, Jamaal Brooks:

Start small, take little steps that will lead to bigger steps . For example, focus on training. Once you've mastered that move onto nutrition.

. For example, focus on training. Once you've mastered that move onto nutrition. Set small goals and have fun.

Have somebody keep you accountable. Train with a friend, having a community to help push you can help you get better.

Train with a friend, having a community to help push you can help you get better. Just move. Go for a run, stay active, and get your heart rate going.

Go for a run, stay active, and get your heart rate going. Start today. There's no better time like today.

There's no better time like today. Keep in mind; The harder you work, the more success you're gonna have.

You can check out Innovative Athletics here.