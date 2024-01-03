Iran says at least 84 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says twin bomb blasts killed at least 84 people at an event honoring a prominent Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike in 2020. Iranian state media called the attack, which wounded 284, “terroristic.” No one immediately claimed responsibility for what appears to be the deadliest militant attack to target Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution. The blasts on Wednesday struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq. He was the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force. The explosions minutes apart occurred near his grave in Kerman.