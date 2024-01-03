Legislators pay respects, eye gun laws as they reconvene following Maine’s deadliest mass shooting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Honoring victims, survivors and first responders following the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history was the first order of business for state lawmakers as they get back to work. Remembrances in the House and Senate on Wednesday set a collective tone for the session, but leaders aren’t even mentioning specific changes to the state’s yellow flag gun law, which failed to stop the shooting in Lewiston. Also awaiting attention is a GOP lawmaker’s request to impeach Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. She denied Republican former President Donald Trump a spot on the primary ballot. That proposal faces long odds in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

