Nebraska judge allows murder case to proceed against suspect in killing of small-town priest
By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge has agreed that the fact that the suspect was found lying on top of a badly wounded priest covered in blood stains last month inside the home where the priest lived next door to his small-town church suggests Kierre Williams was responsible for the killing. Washington County Judge Edward Matney ruled Wednesday there was probable cause for the murder case to proceed. Prosecutors have said there doesn’t appear to be any connection between Williams and the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell, who was fatally stabbed Dec. 10 inside the rectory for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in tiny Fort Calhoun.