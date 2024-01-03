Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 77 dead

SUZU, Japan (AP) — Rescuers in Japan are braving the cold in a race against time as they search for survivors along the country’s western coastline after a powerful earthquake earlier in the week smashed homes and left at least 77 people dead and 35 missing. A downpour and possible snow are expected, raising the risk of landslides. A list of those officially missing grew from 15 to 35 people, including a 13-year-old boy. Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas were shaken by more aftershocks, adding to the dozens that followed Monday’s magnitude 7.6 temblor. Experts say the first 72 hours are especially critical in rescuess because the prospects for survival greatly diminish after that.

By HIRO KOMAE, RICHARD COLOMBO and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

