Second administration official resigns in protest of Biden’s support for Israeli war in Gaza
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Department of Education policy adviser has resigned to protest the administration’s military support of Israel’s war in Gaza, as well as its handling of fallout from the war at home and abroad. Biden appointee Tariq Habash’s action on Wednesday makes him at least the second official to resign in protest of President Joe Biden’s approach toward the war. Harbash is also the first administration official of Palestinian origin to quit. Harbash told The Associated Press he quit after he had “done everything imaginable” to work within the system to be heard about the U.S. actions in the war.