Taiwan reports China sent 4 suspected spy balloons over the island, some near key air force base

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says China sent four balloons over the island, three of which passed near to a key air force base. The reported incursions on Tuesday come as China has been constantly upping its threat to use force to annex the self-governing republic. Taiwan is holding elections for its president and legislature on Jan. 13, and China has used its military, diplomatic and economic power to influence voters to back candidates favoring unification between the sides. Despite that, the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party is leading in most polls, reaffirming the electorate’s backing for the status of de-facto independence from mainland China. China regularly sends navy ships and warplanes to waters and airspace close to Taiwan.

