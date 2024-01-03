The AP goes behind the scenes at PWHL opener to capture ‘the birth of women’s hockey’

TORONTO (AP) — The Associated Press went behind the scenes to capture what former tennis star and gender equality champion Billie Jean King referred to as the birth of women’s hockey. King made the reference while addressing New York players in the dressing room before they played Toronto in the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s inaugural game Monday. King helped launch the league in bringing together the world’s top players, financed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter. The game was not only a sellout, but fans also purchased nearly the entire stock of merchandise, which was expected to last a month.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.