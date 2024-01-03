Young voters in Bangladesh dream of a future free from political chaos as the nation votes Sunday
By JULHAS ALAM and AL-EMRUN GARJON
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — For decades, political battles in Bangladesh have been fought on the streets by parties led by two powerful women. But there are signs of a generational change as the country of 169 million heads into another general election on Sunday. While an opposition boycott and acrimony tarnish the polls, millions of young voters seek a different narrative. A burgeoning technology industry, lively e-commerce and a growing public digital infrastructure are helping one of South Asia’s fastest-growing economies capitalize on a tech-savvy workforce which is demanding change from politicians.