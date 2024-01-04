Dozens more Jeffrey Epstein documents are now public. Here’s what we know so far

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of previously sealed court documents related to Jeffrey Epstein have been made public in connection to a years-old lawsuit involving the late financier. The roughly 60 documents released as of Thursday are likely to disappoint sleuths online, where the plan to release documents prompted rumors of a list of “clients” or “co-conspirators.” In fact, the judge who made the call wrote in December that she was ordering the records released because much of the information within them is already public. The records largely mention figures whose names were already known, including high-profile friends of Epstein’s and victims who have spoken publicly.

