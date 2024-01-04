Exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in Florida left a customer filthy and injured, lawsuit claims

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A customer who claims he was injured by an exploding toilet at a Dunkin’ store in central Florida has filed a negligence lawsuit against the coffee chain. Paul Kerouac filed the lawsuit seeking more than $100,000 Wednesday. He says he suffered “severe and long term injuries” after the toilet explosion a year ago. When contacted Thursday for details on the injuries, Kerouac’s attorney, Scott Spradley, said he wasn’t available to answer questions until the following day. An email was sent to Dunkin’ seeking comment. The lawsuit says an employee told Kerouac they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” because of previous incidents.

