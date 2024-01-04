Indian Navy deploys ship and patrol aircraft following bid to hijack a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier.

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian navy says it has deployed a ship and a patrol aircraft in the Arabian Sea following a hijacking attempt onboard a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier. It says the vessel sent a message indicating it was boarded by five to six unknown armed people on Thursday evening. The navy says it diverted a ship to assist the vessel. A patrol aircraft overflew the vessel early Friday and established contact with the crew and ascertained that they were safe. A navy spokesperson says the crew said they were in their strong room and were operating the vessel from there. There have been growing concerns about shipping in the region following attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

