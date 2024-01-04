Italian Premier Meloni says curbing migrant arrivals from Africa is about investment, not charity

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has told her European Union partners that curbing migration flows from African countries has less to do with offers of charity than strong partnerships coupled with strategic investments in those nations. Meloni told reporters at a year-end news conference that last month’s deal on the European Union’s Migration and Asylum Pact partially improved the situation for Italy and other asylum countries, but does not represent a solution to increasing migrant arrivals. She said “cooperation and serious strategic relationships” with African nations is what’s needed to tackle the migration problem. Italy’s proposed strategy in Africa aims at expanding cooperation beyond energy. Meloni said the plan includes specific projects, but stopped short of providing details.

By GIADA ZAMPANO and PAOLO SANTALUCIA Associated Press

