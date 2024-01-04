MetLife Stadium to remove 1,740 seats for 2026 World Cup, officials hoping to host final

NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Stadium officials plan to remove 1,740 seats to widen the field for World Cup matches as they hope to host the 2026 final. The stadium will retain a narrower surface for this year’s Copa América. The stadium in suburban East Rutherford, New Jersey, is among the contenders for the final of the expanded 48-nation, 104-game World Cup on July 19, 2026 along with AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. FIFA has not set a date for announcing the sites of specific games and could not provide details on renovations at other stadiums.

