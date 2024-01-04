Parker Palm Springs to host nearly two decades of exclusive afterparties for PSIFF Awards Gala

If you couldn't snag a ticket to the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, not to worry. You can watch it all on the livestream.

But what audiences don’t get to see is the fabulous afterparty, which has taken place at the Parker Palm Springs for nearly 20 years now. The charmingly bold and decadent boutique hotel has been the post-awards gathering place for the celebrity honorees who celebrate after the gala. There is always a distinct style, according to the hotel, and it always comes with the most delectable bites.

"Every year, there's a little bit of a theme that goes behind it. So it's a little secret surprise. but Chantal Carter, the Executive Pastry Chef, she always comes up with some really fabulous desserts," said Randy Araiza, the Catering Sales Manager at the Parker Palm Springs. "We'll always have the mini-Reuben sandwiches and the chicken pot pies. It's a Mr. Harold Matzner favorite. So those are a must."

Just about every big name in Hollywood has hung out at the Parker after the gala. The staff remembers one actor in particular and how down-to-earth he was throughout the night.

"Tom Hanks," said Araiza. "He was here at our after party gala, and he was standing next to the caviar station. Our caviar is the best champagne, but he did ask if he could see the chef, and he was really in the mood for french fries."

So, the staff made Tom Hanks French fries, and he took pictures with them, sharing how his father was a cook and how much he appreciated the staff's efforts.

The allure of the Parker is not reserved for just the film festival. There's a reason the stars keep coming back year-round.

"It's old glam Hollywood. You feel like you're back in time," said Araiza.

The draw is in the funky eclectic design – where random statement pieces come into harmony only after you see them together. Pair that with the property's lush, towering greens, and it all provides the privacy some A-listers crave.

"This is a place that you do see some pretty famous faces around all year long with their children up for the holidays or just on a summer getaway," said Araiza. "It's a chic, slower pace with clean air, no traffic, mountain views and [you can] just enjoy the sunshine. You know, through the years it's always been that way. It's that celebrity escape."