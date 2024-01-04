Pilot accused of threatening to shoot airline captain midflight calls it a misunderstanding

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A co-pilot accused of threatening to shoot his captain for proposing they divert their flight to get medical attention for a passenger has appeared in federal court for the first time since his indictment. Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn was indicted Oct. 18. Dunn was charged with interfering with a flight crew and could face up to 20 years in prison. The captain had proposed diverting to Colorado if a passenger’s condition worsened. Prosecutors say Dunn objected and threatened multiple times to shoot the captain. His attorney said the altercation was a misunderstanding. Delta says Dunn no longer works for the airline.

