Scenes of loss play out across Japan’s western coastline after quake kills 92, dozens still missing

SUZU, Japan (AP) — Rescue workers are braving the cold to save people still trapped under collapsed buildings in western Japan. More soldiers have been ordered to bolster the rescue operations Thursday, providing those in need with drinking water, hot meals and setting up bathing facilities after a magnitude 7.6 quake hit Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby regions Monday. So far, 92 people have been reported dead. A downpour and possible snow are expected, raising the risk of landslides. Officials say 242 are still missing, releasing a list with their names. Many of them are elderly and from the hard-hit cities of Wajima and Suzu. Experts say the first 72 hours are crucial to find survivors.

By HIRO KOMAE, AYAKA MCGILL and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

