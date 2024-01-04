South Korea views the young daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as his likely successor

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s intelligence service says it views the young daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as her father’s likely heir apparent. The assessment by the National Intelligence Service is its first such assessment on the girl, who is reportedly age 10 and named Ju Ae. The NIS cites a comprehensive analysis of her public activities and the state protocols provided to her. The NIS says it still considers all possibilities regarding the North’s power succession process because Kim is still young, has no major health issues, and has at least one other child. Kim turns 40 on Monday.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and JIWON SONG Associated Press

