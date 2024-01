Stock market today: Wall Street holds steady, and yields rise after strong data on jobs

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is drifting Thursday following signals that the job market remains solid, though it may be a touch too strong.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading and on track for its first losing week in the last 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 82 points, or 0.2%, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% lower.

Walgreens Boots Alliance sank 10.6% after it nearly halved its dividend so it could hold onto more cash. Lamb Weston Holdings climbed 5% after the maker of fries and other potato products reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

U.S. stocks have broadly regressed this week after rallying powerfully into the end of last year. Critics said the market was due for at least a breather following the big run, which fed on hopes that inflation has cooled enough for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sharply this year.

Rate cuts give prices for stocks and other investments a boost, while also relaxing the pressure on the economy and financial system. Treasury yields in the bond market have already eased significantly since last autumn on hopes for such cuts, releasing pressure on the stock market.

But Treasury yields rose Thursday following a couple reports on the job market that were stronger than expected. The economy is in a delicate phase where investors want it to remain solid, but not too hot.

A strong job market is good for workers and further stamps out worries about an imminent recession. But too much strength could prod the Federal Reserve to hold the line longer on high interest rates because it could keep upward pressure on inflation. And the Fed has already hiked its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001.

One report on Thursday showed fewer U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected. Another said private employers accelerated their hiring last month by more than economists expected.

A more comprehensive report on the jobs market is arriving on Friday. Economists expect that to show U.S. hiring slowed to 160,000 jobs last month from 199,000 in November.

“If tomorrow’s numbers show the same kind of strength and the economy keeps rolling along, it’s fair to wonder why the Fed would be in a rush to cut rates,” said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Traders are betting the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by twice as much this year as it’s indicated. Wall Street is also thinking the first cut could come as soon as March, and a stronger-than-expected economy makes such aggressive predictions less realistic. Critics had already called them too aggressive.

Following Thursday’s reports on the job market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.98% from 3.91% late Wednesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, climbed to 4.37% from 4.33%.

Stocks have already rallied in part on expectations for sharp cuts coming to interest rates soon. If the Fed doesn’t cut as deeply and as quickly as expected, prices for stocks and other investments could be in jeopardy.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were modestly higher in much of Europe and a bit lower in much of Asia.

In Tokyo, the mood was somber as the market reopened from the New Year holidays with a moment of silence after a major earthquake Monday left at least 77 people dead and dozens missing.

Dark-suited officials bowed their heads in a ceremony that usually features women clad in colorful kimonos. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.5%.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.