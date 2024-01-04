The UK is not cooperating enough to curb migrant crossings of the Channel, a French report says

PARIS (AP) — A French report says the United Kingdom is not sufficiently coordinating with France in efforts to reduce the number of migrants illegally crossing the English Channel in small boats. The report from the Court of Account released Thursday also points to the “uncertain effectiveness” of illegal migration policies. The body in charge of auditing the use of public funds said France is “struggling to develop operational cooperation arrangements” with the U.K. The report refers in particular to a joint intelligence unit created in 2020 to fight human smuggling. The Court “found that the British don’t provide usable information on the departures of small boats, and give very general, first-level information that has not been counter-checked.”

