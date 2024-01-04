Vatican says no heresy in allowing blessings for same-sex couples after pushback by some bishops

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is insisting there is nothing heretical in the recent move by Pope Francis to allow priests to bless same-sex couples. In a five-page statement, the Holy See’s office to safeguard doctrinal orthodoxy expressed understanding that some bishops’ conferences in the world need more time for “pastoral reflection” on the pontiff’s formal approval for such blessings. But the Vatican says there is no basis to consider the approval as doctrinally heretical. Still, the statement acknowledged that in some countries where homosexuality can be punished with imprisonment or death, such blessings could be “imprudent.” Some bishops in Africa, Poland and elsewhere have said they wouldn’t implement the blessings policy.

