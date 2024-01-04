Wisconsin redistricting consultants to be paid up to $100,000 each

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two consultants hired to analyze new state legislative boundary lines in Wisconsin after the state’s high court tossed the current Republican-drawn maps will be paid up to $100,000 each in taxpayer money. Under the terms of the contracts made public Thursday, each consultant will be paid an hourly rate of $450, up to $100,000 total. The state director of courts has the authority to exceed the maximum amount if she determines it’s necessary. Last month, the court ruled that the current legislative maps are unconstitutional because many districts aren’t contiguous.

