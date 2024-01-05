A push to expand Medicaid has Kansas governor embracing politics and cutting against her brand

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is more aggressive and openly political in pushing to expand Medicaid in Kansas as the Republican-controlled Legislature prepares to open its annual session. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Monday and GOP leaders have shown no interest publicly in expanding Medicaid to cover another 150,000 people. But Kelly’s new approach includes a promise to hit expansion-opposing Republicans hard later this year during races for legislative seats. She says in a recent interview that she hasn’t seen success with her previous approach of trying to collaborate with lawmakers in both parties. Top Republicans have dismissed her campaign as a “Welfare Express Tour” and her latest proposal doesn’t change anything.

