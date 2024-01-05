Bus rollover crash on upstate New York highway leaves 1 dead and a dozen injured

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (AP) — New York state police say a bus rollover crash on an upstate New York highway left one person dead and about a dozen passengers injured. The bus with 23 people on board was traveling south from Montreal, Canada, when it crashed on the Adirondack Northway in the town of Lake George just before 1 p.m. Friday. The bus was headed to New York City. Police confirmed one death and said one passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition. Another 12 passengers were taken to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.