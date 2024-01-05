Death toll reaches 100 as survivors are found in homes smashed by western Japan earthquakes
By HIRO KOMAE, AYAKA MCGILL and YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
WAJIMA, Japan (AP) — The death toll from a major quake in western Japan has reached 100, even as rescue workers fought aftershocks to carefully pull people from the rubble. Deaths had reached 98 earlier Saturday, but two more deaths were reported in Anamizu. A man was pulled carefully from the rubble 72 hours after a 7.6 magnitude quake rattled Ishikawa Prefecture. More than 200 people were missing after a series of powerful quakes rattled Japan’s western coast and triggered tsunamis. The Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo found that the sandy coastline had shifted by up to 820 feet seaward in some places.