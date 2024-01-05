Death toll reaches 100 as survivors are found in homes smashed by western Japan earthquakes

WAJIMA, Japan (AP) — The death toll from a major quake in western Japan has reached 100, even as rescue workers fought aftershocks to carefully pull people from the rubble. Deaths had reached 98 earlier Saturday, but two more deaths were reported in Anamizu. A man was pulled carefully from the rubble 72 hours after a 7.6 magnitude quake rattled Ishikawa Prefecture. More than 200 people were missing after a series of powerful quakes rattled Japan’s western coast and triggered tsunamis. The Earthquake Research Institute at the University of Tokyo found that the sandy coastline had shifted by up to 820 feet seaward in some places.

By HIRO KOMAE, AYAKA MCGILL and YURI KAGEYAMA Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.