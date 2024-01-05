Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say

PERRY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa principal critically injured in a school shooting put himself at extra risk by trying to protect students from the teenage gunman. State authorities said Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger and other staffers and students were wounded in the Thursday morning shooting, that left one sixth-grade student dead. The 17-year-old student who opened fire also died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. On Friday, crime tape still lined the campus that Perry High School shares with the town’s middle school. Mini memorials have cropped up and classes across the school district are canceled in favor of counseling.

